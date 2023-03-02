Bluebonnets blooming at Color Factory among top things to check out this weekend

Ready to see some bluebonnets? They're in bloom on Kirby. Here's why.

HOUSTON, Texas -- In a blink, it's officially rodeo season and also, March.

Those heading to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo - hopefully rocking looks like these - can catch a host of concerts, over-the-top food, and another takeover by our own hip-hop legend Bun B.

Meanwhile, a beloved local destination celebrates Texas independence, while the Alley stages a cowboy show that's not to be missed.

Got moves? Show 'em off at a dance contest. Feeling artsy? Head to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, or take in some Sunday jazz in the park.

Enjoy! Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Friday, March 3

Biggest bluebonnet blooms in Texas at the Color Factory

Spring has sprung at the Color Factory! The venue's Colors in Bloom confetti room is open and ready for you to play amongst the flowers. In Houston, bluebonnets, our beloved state flower, has bloomed in the confetti room. Elsewhere in the country, the Color Factory's other stops have tulips in Chicago and cherry blossoms in New York. But let's get back to Texas. On top of the bluebonnets, the Color Factory promises some surprises will be budding, too, plus you can decorate your own flowerpot and purchase a wildflower seed packet so you can really test that green thumb! Tickets start at $36.49 for adults and $28 for children ages 3-12.

Ncredible Entertainment presents Nick Cannon's Next Superstar Tour 2023

Nick Cannon comes to Houston as part of his Next Superstar Tour 2023, a celebratory, empowerment journey for the rising stars of music's next generation. The tour will feature three stages of new talent discovery, including a BMAC x Ncredible Next Superstar Grant, a Next Superstar Educational Seminar, and a Next Superstar show with headlining talent performing. The tour will also feature performances by Symba, 24kGoldn, Justina Valentine, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, Traetwothree, Klondike Blonde, DW Flame, and Pop Money. 5:30 p.m.

Alley Theatre presents Cowboy Bob

You wouldn't look twice at Peggy Jo. She's a good daughter, always tips, plays by the rules. But when she dons a fake beard, sunglasses, and a ten-gallon hat, she becomes "Cowboy Bob," the slickest bank robber Texas has ever known. Equal parts Riot Grrrl rage and Texas twang, this world premiere musical, loosely based on actual events (and co-authored by Galveston's own Molly Beach Murphy), invites audiences to join the heist, take life by the reins, and let it ride. Through Sunday, March 26. 8 p.m. (2:30 p.m. Sunday).

