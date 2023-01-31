2019 murder of Tomball woman shot while setting up for garage sale remains unsolved

Elizabeth "Liz" Barraza was shot and killed in her driveway almost four years ago while setting up a garage sale to pay for an anniversary trip.

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Four years after a woman was gunned down in her own driveway, authorities are still pleading for help in finding her killer.

On Jan. 25, 2019, Elizabeth "Liz" Barraza was found shot to death in her driveway in the 8600 block of Cedar Walk Drive in Tomball.

At the time, authorities said Barraza was setting up a garage sale to make a little extra money to pay for an anniversary trip. Surveillance video from that morning shows the suspect's truck pulling up, parking, and the suspect walking up to the home.

About a minute after arriving, the victim's doorbell video captures faint audio, possibly Barraza saying hello. Seconds later, four gunshots are heard, and 20 seconds later, the truck speeds off. According to investigators, the suspect allegedly came back to ensure that Barraza was, in fact, dead.

In November 2022, investigators confirmed for the first time that the gun used in the killing was a revolver.

"With little to go on, a tip to Crime Stoppers could be what is needed to bring this devastated family closure," a release from authorities read.

Since her death, Barraza's family has been pleading for help to identify the suspect responsible for her murder. They also launched a website with all the information in its entirety about the case.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification. Tips can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online.