'Belligerent' Uber customer claimed to be FBI agent for free ride, investigators say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is wanted for failing to appear for a preliminary hearing after for allegedly pretending to be law enforcement during an Uber ride, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

On Monday, authorities arrested and identified the man as Kurt Chase, 56, who was charged with impersonating a public servant, a third-degree felony.

Deputies responded to the disturbance call in the 20100 block of the North Freeway after a female Uber driver felt unsafe and requested Chase to exit the vehicle.

According to officials, Chase was being "belligerent and aggressive" during the ride, so the driver ordered that he get out of the car. In addition, Chase claimed to deputies that he was an FBI agent and had authority over them.

Investigators say that Chase was requesting the Uber service without payment while he was allegedly acting as an FBI agent.

Deputies stated that Chase has a long criminal background that included several felonies, and determined that he wasn't an FBI agent.

Chase had a court date set for Thursday, but he did not appear.