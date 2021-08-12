robbery

Man pretending to be officer robs woman, drags her while taking her ring, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Robbery suspect dragged woman while taking her ring, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for a man who they say pretended to be an officer, robbed a woman of her ring and then used her credit cards.

The incident happened on Aug. 2, at 12:30 a.m. The woman told police she was walking along the 3000 block of Westheimer when an older model Toyota Camry pulled up next to her.

She said a man got out of the passenger seat of the car and identified himself as a police officer. He told her he believed she had drugs and took her purse from her.

As the man went through the woman's belongings, he demanded her jewelry, including her ring. The man then tried pulling the ring off her finger, causing her to fall and dragged her until the ring came off, the woman said.

The following morning, the suspect went to a convenience store on the 10000 block of Richmond and made purchases using the victim's credit cards, police say.

After that, police believe the man enlisted another couple to try to cash a check from the victim's purse at a bank in the 10000 block of Westheimer. A woman used the victim's ID but the bank teller recognized the photo wasn't a match. The man and woman then walked out of the bank.

The suspect who robbed the victim is described as a Black man, with a thin build. He wore a black shirt and blue jeans.

The driver of the Toyota Camry was identified as a Black woman.

The suspects who attempted to cash the check were described as a white woman, who wore a black shirt, glasses and blue jeans. She's described to have brown hair. The man who was with her was described as a white man, who wore a red shirt and shorts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrobberycaught on videopolice impersonator
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Man posing as FedEx delivery driver robs pharmacy at gunpoint
Man wanted for sexually assaulting jogger at Memorial Park, HPD says
Woman and dog dragged during robbery in Heights area
Family of robbery victim calls out judge who granted suspect bond
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News