Man pretending to be officer robs woman, drags her while taking her ring, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for a man who they say pretended to be an officer, robbed a woman of her ring and then used her credit cards.The incident happened on Aug. 2, at 12:30 a.m. The woman told police she was walking along the 3000 block of Westheimer when an older model Toyota Camry pulled up next to her.She said a man got out of the passenger seat of the car and identified himself as a police officer. He told her he believed she had drugs and took her purse from her.As the man went through the woman's belongings, he demanded her jewelry, including her ring. The man then tried pulling the ring off her finger, causing her to fall and dragged her until the ring came off, the woman said.The following morning, the suspect went to a convenience store on the 10000 block of Richmond and made purchases using the victim's credit cards, police say.After that, police believe the man enlisted another couple to try to cash a check from the victim's purse at a bank in the 10000 block of Westheimer. A woman used the victim's ID but the bank teller recognized the photo wasn't a match. The man and woman then walked out of the bank.The suspect who robbed the victim is described as a Black man, with a thin build. He wore a black shirt and blue jeans.The driver of the Toyota Camry was identified as a Black woman.The suspects who attempted to cash the check were described as a white woman, who wore a black shirt, glasses and blue jeans. She's described to have brown hair. The man who was with her was described as a white man, who wore a red shirt and shorts.