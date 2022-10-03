22-year-old accused of driving drunk in hit-and-run crash that killed 2-year-old boy

The 22-year-old suspect is charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid -- two felony charges.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 22-year-old man is facing two charges after a 2-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday in southwest Houston.

Rene Alfredo Alvarado Lopez is charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

Alvarado Lopez is scheduled to appeared in probable cause court on Monday.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 2-year-old killed after being struck by a speeding truck in SW Houston, police say

The incident happened in the 8400 block of Nairn Street near Gessner Road around 4:25 p.m. on Saturday.

Houston police said Alvarado Lopez was driving a green Dodge Ram pickup truck through the parking lot of an apartment complex when he struck a child walking in the driveway area.

He drove off after striking the child, but witnesses followed him, police said. The witnesses eventually caught up to his vehicle outside of the apartment complex and were able to detain him until officers arrived.

The 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alvarado Lopez was questioned by officers, who determined he was intoxicated.

This fatal incident was one of two that occurred on Saturday involving a motor vehicle and the death of a young child.

A 6-year-old was stuck and killed by a driver in a white SUV in the 9700 block of Leawood at Elmcroft Drive, also in southwest Houston, at about 6:19 p.m.

The 52-year-old suspect in the second crash was charged with murder and DWI third offense. He allegedly ran over the 6-year-old three times.

