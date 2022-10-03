Suspect charged with murder after fatally hitting minor 3 times on Leawood, documents show

According to records, the suspect told police that he consumed four 16-ounce beers while parked before he struck the minor while walking with his grandfather in a parking lot.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials say that a 6-year-old boy was killed after he was run over three times by a man who told police that he had been drinking on Saturday evening.

Pedro Alberto Hernandez, 52, is charged with murder and DWI third offense.

According to records, in the 9700 block of Leawood Boulevard, the boy was with his grandfather walking across a parking lot when he was struck.

The grandfather yelled at Hernandez, who then allegedly stopped, backed up, and then ran over the child again, causing one of the tires to rest on the face of the child, as stated in records.

The grandfather continued shouting, and Hernandez was again accused of running over the child for the third time.

The boy's grandfather told police that Hernandez reportedly smirked at him and attempted to drive off. The grandfather pulled Hernandez from his car and pinned him against the hood until other witnesses held Hernandez down until police arrived.

According to police, Hernandez admitted to drinking four 16-ounce beers while parked at work before driving to a washateria where he was going to meet someone who owed him money.

This would not be the first time Hernandez is accused of drinking and driving.

Records indicate he was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Harris County in 2015, convicted of DWI in Freestone County in 2016, and also convicted of DWI in Fort Bend County in 2020.

He is still serving 5-year probation for the 2020 DWI conviction.

Hernandez appeared in probable cause court Sunday, where a judge set his bond to a combined $600,000 for both charges.

