Woman once accused of getting Botox without paying, gets 30 years in plea deal for nurse's murder

Tiffany Peteet allegedly shot and killed a 57-year-old nurse in her home near Independence Heights. Now, the nurse's family believe the suspect should remain in jail.

Donna Abshire, 57, was shot and killed inside her home in 2020 when Tiffany Peteet allegedly got access to her bank information.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman once accused of stealing Botox was sentenced to killing a nurse in her north Houston home in 2021.

The video above is from the original report: Woman once accused of getting Botox without paying now charged with murder in nurse's death

Tiffany Peteet faces 30 years in prison following a guilty plea deal for the murder of 57-year-old Donna Abshire.

On July 10, 2020, Peteet allegedly shot Abshire to death at her home in a gated community near Independence Heights and tried to cover it up.

When the murder happened, Peteet was out on bond in a theft case where she was accused of receiving a couple of thousand dollars worth of Botox and Juvederm treatments and then skipping out on the bill.

In that case, the doctor said he even started getting threatening phone calls after filing charges.

"She took everything from us, and what she did can never be undone," the victim's son, Derek, told ABC13 following the murder.

Abshire was described as a kind and beautiful person who loved to help people, which her family believes it's why she may have been targeted.

Prosecutors said Peteet had gotten information from Abshire's computer to access her bank accounts, credit cards, cell phone, and car. They said the day after Abshire asked for all of her property back, Peteet shot and killed her.

The family said the entire community was safer with Peteet in custody.

"I hope she stays in jail for the rest of her life, honestly," Derek said in 2021. "She does not need to be out on the streets."