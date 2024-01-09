Body found along bayou in downtown Houston identified as missing 18-year-old

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a woman found along Buffalo Bayou on the northeast side of downtown Houston has been identified as an 18-year-old who was reported missing on Thursday.

The victim, Tierra Horn, was last seen by family members last Tuesday. Her cause of death is listed as "compression of the neck," according to the Harris County Institute for Forensic Science website.

Her body was found on Friday evening.

"She had a lot more life she could have lived that was taken away from her," Rokeisha Calton, Tierra's older sister, said.

Calton said her sister knew someone who lived at the apartment building near where her body was found and that she was seen on building surveillance video earlier in the week. No one has been arrested.

Calton believes Tierra knew her killer.

"Who would do that to her?" ABC13 reporter Jessica Willey asked.

"A devil. A person who doesn't have a heart. A person who doesn't care about life. A monster," Calton said.

Calton last spoke to her sister on Tuesday, and they were planning her 19th birthday party.

She said the invitations were already made. Instead, it will be a celebration of life.

"I hope that everybody that's involved or who knew anything, I hope they are all charged," Calton said.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.