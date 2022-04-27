teacher arrested

Longtime Cy-Fair ISD teacher accused of inappropriately touching male former student, deputies say

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A Cypress Fairbanks ISD teacher has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 after one of his former students came forward, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Thomas Fox was arrested after the victim said the longtime teacher had sexually abused him when he was in middle school.

According to investigators, the victim disclosed that Fox, who was a family friend and mentor, began inappropriately touching him before progressing into sexual encounters. The abuse occurred for 20 months while the victim was 11 to 12 years old.

The victim came forward with the allegations after seeking counseling.

April is known as Child Abuse Prevention and Sexual Assault Awareness Month and is an opportunity to bring awareness to two extremely important causes. The Crime Victim Assistance unit and other local community activists hosted multiple events to shed light on these issues and educate the community on solutions, HCSO said.

If anyone is seeking additional information is urged to call the HCSO Child Abuse Unit at 713 -830-3250.
