HISD assistant principal on leave after being charged with sexual assault of former student: Records

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An assistant principal is on leave after being charged with a sex crime involving a former student, officials said.

Bryan Tigner, an assistant principal at Westbury High School, was charged with sexual assault last week, according to court records. Former student Malachi Knight-Boyle, 20, said he first met Tigner during his senior year of high school.

"(He's) like a good role model to certain guys that don't (have) a good male role model in their life," Knight-Boyle said.

The 20-year-old said that his trust in Tigner deepened after graduating in 2022, and they began hanging out earlier this year. "He goes out of his way: 'What you got going tonight? Trying to chill?'" he said.

Court records say Knight-Boyle told investigators he was hanging out at Tigner's apartment on Houston's south side when the alleged assault occurred on Sept. 27.

"We were just smoking, drinking, playing a game," Knight-Boyle said.

At some point, Knight-Boyle said he fell asleep and woke up to find his pants halfway down and Tigner performing a sex act on him.

"It was in his mouth. I just woke up punching," Knight-Boyle said, who added that Tigner apologized at the time.

"He was like, '(Expletive), bro. My bad.' He was just like just all apologetic." Knight-Boyle said he went home and called the police.

Tigner, who has since posted a $75,000 bond, was arrested on Friday.

Investigators said Tigner admitted to the sex act but claimed that Knight-Boyle had moved closer to him on the sofa and that he'd taken that as an invitation.

"We were never sitting by each other ever that night. Why would I scoot toward? That doesn't make sense," Knight-Boyle said.

Tigner, according to investigators, said the two had hugged and kissed in the past and that the victim demanded money after the Sept. 27 encounter.

"I don't kiss men. I got a girlfriend," Knight-Boyle said. He also added that he turned down Tigner's unsolicited offers of money.

"He offered me $50 so that I wouldn't go and tell anyone. That's what happened," he said.

On Tuesday evening, ABC13 found a shirtless Tigner at his apartment, who then shut the door once we began asking questions.

After what Knight-Boyle says happened to him, he's had plenty of questions for his friends.

"My homeboy told me something similar. Like he had like the same type of encounter, a weird encounter with him, but ain't nothing really happened," Knight-Boyle said.

HISD has sent out a statement regarding the matter

"HISD cannot comment on the status of any specific personnel issue or investigation. However, the district is aware of the incident and is cooperating with law enforcement. It is standard practice for any employee accused of a criminal offense to be removed from campus pending the outcome of the investigation."

