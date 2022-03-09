2nd grade teacher charged with aggravated sexual assault of child

teacher arrested

2nd grade teacher charged with aggravated sex assault of child

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston elementary school science teacher has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to court documents, the alleged abuse happened during the 2016-2017 school year, when Bradley Scottrose, 39, was a teacher at Ashford Elementary School. A girl who was seven years old at that time told Houston ISD police that her science teacher was assaulting her in the classroom.

Kept inside during recess due to bullying, the girl says Scottrose began touching her hair and telling her how pretty she was. The incidents progressed to touching of her legs and vagina, court documents state. At times during the encounters, the girl said he would make her touch his penis.

Scottrose was an employee of Houston ISD for 16 years. He most recently worked as a PE teacher for Ashford until last year, when parents we spoke to say he quietly disappeared from classes.

HISD says Scottrose was reassigned during the investigation, but would not elaborate on what he's doing now.

Scottrose's bond was set at $75,000. If he posts bond, he won't be able to come within 200 feet of a school or day care, but will be allowed to remain at home with his wife and two biological children.
