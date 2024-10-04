Bellaire HS teacher arrested for having a stolen gun and minor's social security card, police say

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Bellaire High School teacher is behind bars Friday, accused of having a stolen gun in his car and a child's social security card in his wallet.

Lorenzo Grey Graise Jr., 26, is charged with misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, which is a felony.

Houston Independent School District's website identifies Graise as a Career and Technical Education teacher at Bellaire High School.

Bellaire police said Thursday morning at about 8:46 a.m., an officer spotted a red Tesla run a stop sign on Holly Street at South Rice Avenue, just across the street from the high school.

After the officer attempted to pull the car over, they noted that it sped into the Bellaire High School parking lot and stopped. The man, later identified as Graise, got out of his car and "quickly" approached the school.

The officer on scene described Graise as being "uncooperative" and "repeatedly claimed not to know what a traffic stop was." Police said he refused to provide identification.

Graise was taken into custody for traffic violations.

Officers found a social security card belonging to an 11-year-old girl from Wisconsin in his wallet, according to police.

A search of his car turned up a stolen Glock 9mm pistol and roughly 0.5 grams of a "green leafy substance" on the floor.

ABC13 contacted HISD's press office to find out Graise's employment status with the district but has not heard back. The district is currently on fall break.

Graise is due in court on Oct. 7. His bond has not yet been set.

