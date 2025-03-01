This Week in Texas rides with Border Patrol and goes 1-on-1 with Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo

In an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 takes you for a ride along the southern border, and we're there as immigration enforcement hits a community in southeast Texas.

Plus, an interview with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo in the studio, who talks about the dismissed investigation into former staffers and the ongoing issues at the Harris County jail.

And some local voters have the chance to double the time their city council members stay in office.

ABC13 has a report and our political insiders offer their perspective in This Week in Texas.

