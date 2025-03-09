This Week in Texas at the Capitol: Speaker Burrows, key senators, and first-term lawmaker speak out

This Week in Texas reports from Austin as the state legislature nears its bill filing deadline.

This Week in Texas reports from Austin as the state legislature nears its bill filing deadline.

This Week in Texas reports from Austin as the state legislature nears its bill filing deadline.

This Week in Texas reports from Austin as the state legislature nears its bill filing deadline.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- This Week in Texas reports from Austin as the state legislature nears its bill filing deadline.

ABC13 sits down for a one-on-one interview with Speaker of the House Dustin Burrows.

"The house is at work," Burrows said. "We're excited to be at work. I think there are a lot of big things that we're going to be able to do for Texas this session."

Next, ABC13 breaks down the session's key issues with State Senators Carol Alvarado and Paul Bettencourt.

Then, a conversation with Lauren Ashley Simmons, a new voice in the state House, as she reflects on her first term at the Capitol.

It's an episode under the dome-- This Week in Texas.

Missed an episode? Catch up on previous episodes of This Week in Texas here.

Stay on the pulse of Texas politics! Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

