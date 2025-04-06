One-on-ones with Reps. Fletcher and Crenshaw and a look at the land restriction bills protests

This Week in Texas, ABC13 examines the protest against land restriction legislation and hosts one-on-one interviews with Reps. Lizzie Fletcher and Dan Crenshaw.

This Week in Texas, ABC13 sits down for a lengthy conversation about DC politics with Houston Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher.

"What we're seeing right now in Congress is that Congress is not doing its job," she said. "Congress is not asserting itself against a very aggressive executive branch."

Republican congressman Dan Crenshaw also sits down for a one-on-one discussion about the massive cuts across the federal government.

"It really depends on who's getting fired, and whether people think it's a good idea," Crenshaw told ABC13. "I think you know, in my opinion, generally, you have to let some of it shake out. "

Then, ABC13 examines the demonstrations against a pair of bills in the state house restricting some foreign ownership of Texas real estate.

Political insiders offer their perspective on the legislation, This Week in Texas.

