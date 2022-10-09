This Week in Texas: Experts weigh in on the science behind political advertising before Election Day

This Week in Texas we go in depth into the world of political advertising. From television, to web ads, and old fashioned door knocks, there are countless ways for candidates to t

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Election Day coming up on November 8, This Week in Texas looks into the world of political advertising.

From television to web ads and old-fashioned door knocks, there are countless ways for candidates to try and reach voters with their messages.

In this week's program, ABC13 reporter Tom Abrahams speaks with experts in Houston, Dallas, and Austin about the science behind political advertising.

What is defining cost and strategy for each candidate's advertisement?

Among the experts is Daron Shaw, a professor of government at the University of Texas-Austin and a former campaign consultant.

"The trick is what is the best forum, the best platform for reaching younger voters whose turnout is much more variable and for whom we don't have much about the best ways to meet them," Shaw said.

"Some people think it's text. Some people think face-to-face contact can be problematic with a high residential population, so the simple answer is that it's complicated."

Also, hear from Southern Methodist University science professor Cal Jillson and former political consultant Mustafa Tameez.

