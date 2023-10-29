ABC13's program, This Week in Texas, is examining what is at stake as early voting gets underway for Houston mayor.

This Week in Texas looks at what's at stake as early voting for Houston's mayoral race is underway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Early voting is now underway. ABC13's program This Week in Texas examines the ballot and the 14 propositions that could change the Texas Constitution.

This Week in Texas sits down with the newest candidate for the US Senate, Democrat Mark Gonzalez. He is the former District Attorney of Nueces County and visits the ABC13 studio about his run for the nomination.

RELATED: Houston's mayoral candidates will debate on Monday

"I am definitely an unconventional candidate," Gonzalez told ABC13. "I think I am an unconventional district attorney. I think I was an unconventional lawyer."

We discuss crime and its role in the race for Houston mayor with a conservative political action committee focused on the issue.

Then, we turn overseas to gain perspective on the Israel - Hamas war with Houstonian and former ambassador to Qatar, the honorable Chase Untermeyer.

SEE HERE: Big rise in early voting in Houston mayoral elections, Harris County clerk says

Missed an episode? Catch up on previous episodes of This Week in Texas here.

Stay on the pulse of Texas politics! Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.