Houston's mayoral candidates will debate on Monday

A survey found that voters prefer U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Texas Sen. John Whitmire above the other declared candidates by a large margin.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's mayoral candidates will gather on stage at Texas Southern University Monday to debate the biggest issues the city is facing. The debate is sponsored by ABC13 in partnership with TSU.

It will feature candidates who are polling at four percent or higher in a poll of our choosing. The four candidates who qualify are Gilbert Garcia, John Whitmire, Sheila Jackson Lee and Jack Christie.

ABC13 anchor Melanie Lawson will be the host for the evening and ABC13 anchors Tom Abrahams and Rita Garcia will serve as moderators.

You can watch the debate live at 7 p.m. on ABC13.com or wherever you stream ABC13.

Election Day is set for Nov. 7.

