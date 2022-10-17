'This Week in Texas': Congress' future depending on how voters utilize the polls on Nov. 8

Congress members Lizzie Fletcher and Dan Crenshaw sit down with ABC13 and discuss big issues that are leading voters to the polls on Nov. 8

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a new episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13's political reporter Tom Abrahams sits down with two local Congress members who speak about significant issues facing voters this election cycle and the makeup of Congress depending on how you vote on November 8.

US Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher (D) represents Texas' 7th congressional district.

"The stakes are just so incredibly high right now," Rep. Fletcher said. "And I think we have an opportunity to build on the good work we've done in the last congress."

Rep. Crenshaw is running for a third term in the 2nd congressional distric "Our priorities are the commitment to America. Our priorities are these policy initiatives," he said.

"It is doing positive things for you. That is our priority."

We also talk about voting rights, redistricting, and a case before the Supreme Court with South Texas College of Law Constitutional law expert Josh Blackman.

