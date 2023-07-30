ABC13's political program This Week in Texas looks at the booming impact of artificial intelligence and the close race for the mayor of Houston.

This Week in Texas explores how artificial intelligence has impacted several corners of the world

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Artificial Intelligence, popularly known as "AI"-or machine learning- is not just Hollywood fiction anymore. It is at the forefront of technological development and has the attention of both business and government.

If it seems like AI is everywhere, it is because it is. And while artificial intelligence is not new-the ease of access to utilize, it certainly is in its infancy.

RELATED: ABC13's Who's Hiring Job Fair focuses on how you can get a career working with AI

ABC13's political program This Week in Texas looks into the issue and how technology impacts everything from politics school work to the energy sector.

"We have hundreds of AI solutions that we use across the company," CIO of Chevron Bill Braun said. "It's just a core part of how we work today and how we're going to need to apply it to our business in the future."

Also new this week, ABC13 looks into the race for mayor of Houston and will discuss recent polling and fundraising with a panel of political insiders.

WATCH: HOUSTON'S MAYOR CONTEST A 2-PERSON RACE, NEW POLL SAYS

Missed an episode? Catch up on previous episodes of This Week in Texas here.

Stay on the pulse of Texas politics! Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.