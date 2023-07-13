Each year, 22,000 service members retire from the military and either move back or move to Texas. This week's job fair features help for service members looking for jobs.

ABC13's Who's Hiring Job Fair focuses on how you can get a career working with AI

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With more attention to artificial intelligence, our ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair features a way to learn more about AI and how you can get a career around it.

The video featured above is from last week's job fair. You can watch this week's full job fair at 10 a.m. on ABC13's website.

This Thursday, we're partnering with Workforce Solutions. During the virtual event, we'll have a guest from Houston Community College to talk about the school's newest bachelor's degree focused on AI.

Workforce Solutions said it looked at the Houston workforce and how it could be impacted by AI. It discovered nearly half of the jobs could be automated.

HCC's Applied Technology in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics program includes courses developed by large companies that use AI so that students will have real-world experience and tools used by businesses.

In addition to talking about the AI program, we'll also have several immediate-hire jobs. If you apply during the event, you could land an interview in days.

There are several industries where you can land a job, from healthcare to manufacturing and hospitality. You can apply for the jobs online or call the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions.

The number is 713-243-6663. To see the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

If you're looking for other ways to land a job, it is hosting the sixth annual career opportunity fair. The event runs Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

There are several employers on-site at HCC's west loop campus. To learn about the event, visit their website.

