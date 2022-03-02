firefighter injured

Houston firefighter injured in 2-alarm house fire in Third Ward

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighter injured in 2-alarm house fire in Third Ward

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in the Third Ward.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home on Palm Street near Paige around 3:11 a.m. Wednesday for a reported house fire.

Flames were already shooting into the air by the time firefighters arrived to the scene.

Houston fire officials said one firefighter sustained minor injuries when a wall collapsed at the home. He was transported to the hospital.

Thankfully, officials say the firefighter is going to be OK.

There were no other injuries reported, despite it being a two-alarm fire in the middle of the neighborhood.

A neighbor told ABC13 they heard an explosion before seeing the flames.

Firefighters said no one lives inside the home where the fire started, which was under construction. The home was completely destroyed.



The flames quickly spread to two other homes. The second floor of one home sustained extensive damage, HFD said.

One person inside did manage to make it out OK. Firefighters said no one lives at the other home damaged by the flames.

A fourth house further down the street had some water damage, HFD said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The arson team was seen inspecting the home.

In total, about 100 firefighters responded to the scene.

For more on this story, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston fire departmentfire departmentsfirehouse firefirefightersfirefighter injuredarson investigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIREFIGHTER INJURED
Firefighter injured by debris after couple safely escaped burning home
Pasadena firefighter injured in hit-and-run during Christmas event
3 Dallas firefighters in critical condition after building explosion
1 firefighter killed, 1 hurt in shooting at Calif. fire station
TOP STORIES
Election 2022: Full results from Texas primary elections
Key takeaways of President Biden's State of the Union address
You can order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests next week
More sunshine Wednesday, clouds and humidity return this weekend
Texas Gov. Abbott gets GOP nod for 3rd term
Beto O'Rourke wins Democratic nomination for Texas gov.
Voting locations throughout Texas weren't open due to staff shortages
Show More
Russia batters Ukraine; both sides say ready for more talks
Here's how President Biden wants to fight inflation
How to talk to your kids about Ukraine, according to psychologists
Viral video shows father saving his son after thrown off a bull
Pasadena PD identify woman seen running from vehicle at park
More TOP STORIES News