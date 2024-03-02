3 firefighters suffer minor injuries after restaurant collapse in Second Ward, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least three firefighters were injured following a restaurant fire in the city's Second Ward on Saturday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department.

According to officials, firefighters were dispatched to a restaurant fire near 2221 Canal Street and Navigation Boulevard.

The fire was extinguished quickly, but the firefighters were transported to nearby hospitals with minor injuries following the restaurant roof collapsing.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the fire or if there were any other injuries.

In a social media post, firefighters described the collapse as minor.

In an update, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña sent out a post saying all three are OK and two have been released from the hospital.