Hot sauce, Barbie and Oktoberfest: What to do this weekend

You'll want to grab some hot sauce in your bag swag, Barbiecore and hot pink galore will take over the Woodlands, and we'll find out what's on tap at not one, but two festivals.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Could that weird sensation we're feeling be... a breeze? Yes, Houston is finally cooling, which means outdoor fun, outdoor dining (check out our patio guide here), and more.

This weekend sees cool art shows, cool music - including a Selena tribute - and boozy fun at a few events. Barbie fans can catch the Malibu truck in The Woodlands, while a hot sauce fest brings the heat and a tasty chef fest serves up delicious bites. And Sunday, a buzzy podcasting trio gets ladylike.

Enjoy! Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, September 29

The Hardy & Nance Studios presents "Right Response: Artists Respond to SCOTUS"

For this three-day art show, artists will be mostly responding to the recent revocation of Roe vs. Wade and how it affects Texans under SB8. Artists include Patrycja Admowicz, Katy Anderson, Sheridan Bradshaw Tonche, Ann Bromley, Anne Byrd, Thedra Cullar-Ledford, Allison Currie, Sandra de la Rosa, Esther Delaquis-Baidoo, Sharon Engelstein, Sharon Kopriva, Stephanie Larsen, Amari Lavergne, August Lewis, Kim Miranda, Michelle O'Michael, M. Morgan, Lizbeth Ortiz, Claire Richards, Leslie Roades, Anat Ronen, Leslie Roznovski, Lex Simone, Stcy Smith, N. Waggs, and Brandi Untz. 5 p.m.

WindSync: The Road to Abbey Road

Houston's wind quintet WindSync is headed to Abbey Road. Before they travel to London to record in the legendary Studio Two at Abbey Road Studios, they'll perform music by a broad range of artists connected to Abbey Road, including the Beatles, composer Edward Elgar, Radiohead, and Uruguayan-American musician Miguel del Aguila. The performance will take place below 8th Wonder Brewery's iiconic Beatles statues, Houston sculptor David Adickes' tribute to the Fab Four. 7:30 p.m.

The Rustic presents Bidi Bidi Banda

The Rustic will be celebrating the life and music of the incomparable Selana with this live performance from tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda. There will also be a look-alike contest, awarding top prizes to a few lucky winners who best capture the styles and fashions of La Reina de Tex-Mex. First place is a $200 Rustic gift card, while second place is a $100 gift card and third place is a $50 gift card. This event is majority standing room throughout the facility, and a full menu is available. This event is free with RSVP, so dress up and come early. 8:30 p.m.

For the remaining events, including more on the barbecue and hot sauce festival, a special visit from a Barbie truck and a new biergarten and Oktoberfest, visit our partners at Culturemap.