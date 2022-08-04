From Jurassic quests to Garth Brooks in concert, here's what to do this weekend

Got friends in low places? Well, you and Garth Brooks would have that in common. See the star who's finally back in Houston this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend, NRG Stadium will welcome country titan Garth Brooks, which promises to be a massive sellout. Speaking of massive, giant dinosaurs take over Houston; folks can get up close and personal with their favorites.

Folks can also get up close and personal with an astronaut this weekend. The symphony celebrates 75 years of India, and a hysterical movie star/comedian comes to town.

Enjoy! Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, August 4

Astronaut Days 2022 at Space Center Houston

This weekend, spot a space explorer, get an autograph, have lunch with an astronaut and more at Space Center Houston's summer event. Astronaut Days provide multiple opportunities to spot a space explorer, from Astronaut Mission Memories and Q &A sessions to bingo and book signings. Hear stories from a space explorer on a tour at NASA Johnson Space Center, and celebrate the space pioneers who have risked everything and made sacrifices to explore the cosmos to further our knowledge of the universe. 9 a.m.

Jurassic Quest

This weekend, families can walk among the nation's biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs. This event features life-like dinosaurs; some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America; live dinosaur shows; interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull; a "Triceratots" soft play area for the littlest explorers; bounce houses and inflatable attractions; photo opportunities, and more. 1 p.m. (9 a.m. Friday-Sunday).

Kevin Hart: Reality Check Tour

This Thursday and Friday, Kevin Hart comes to Houston with his first major tour in over four years. Hart is one of the most popular comedians working today, regularly filling up arenas and stadiums around the world. And when the dude is not promoting movies he starred in with BFF Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (like he recently did with DC League of Super Pets), he's interviewing/getting drunk with celebs on his Peacock chat show Hart to Heart. 7 p.m.

