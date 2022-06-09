Have a spellbinding weekend with these top events in the Houston area

Thursday, June 9

HOUSTON, Texas -- This weekend will most likely see fever-degree temps that surpass past 100. While many will opt to stay indoors, a hot summer music fest and neon water park party await those who venture out. Other fun includes a fancy wine party, a celebration of all things space travel plus concerts, a chance to cheer on a live-action Netflix series performance, and a Sunday seafood party.Enjoy! Here are your best bets for the weekend.The annual Pink and White Party is where lavish meets outrageous. Think flamingos, pink and white derby-style attire, and more than 40 pink and white wines to tickle guests' fancy, accompanied by food stations and passed hors d'oeuvres prepared by Guard and Grace's chefs. A portion of the proceeds provides a scholarship in wine for a local, budding hospitality professional at the Texas School of Wine. 3 p.m."Ascendants from the Future" is a celestial macramé installation host to experimental music and performance. Created by Sonia Flores and team, the nebula-like structure is inspired in part by the music of Sun Ra, the exploration of Spirit, the beauty and vastness of outer space and Flores' own personal defining of the artistic movement known as "Indigenous Futurism." Each Thursday for the month of June will showcase a musical act/performance. 7 p.m.Coming to Houston for a two-night stint, Detroit comic Tony Roberts has been blessed with the coveted honor of being the "comedian's comedian." His hilarious and refreshing, energetic comedy style has granted him respect and created a huge demand for him on the comedy circuit. Legendary comedian and sitcom director David Steinberg acclaimed Roberts as "a breakout talent" after witnessing his stand-up, eventually casting him as the lead in a series of Burger King commercials he directed. 7:30 p.m.