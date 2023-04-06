Weekend guide: Your ticket to the Galápagos Islands, plus rule the silent disco floor

The Galápagos Islands come to Houston, it's time to perfect your bend and snap and a royal ball complete with a playlist fit for a queen comes to the Color Factory.

HOUSTON, Texas -- This weekend serves up some delicious food events, plus some Easter fun for all. A Tokyo-themed car meet and car wash brings the drift vibes, while Elle Woods holds court in Legally Blonde at TUTS.

For the "do it for the 'gram" crowd, a new silent disco brings the best Texas female jams in a purple room for some IG story and reel perfection.

Here are your best bets for the weekend!

Theatre Under The Stars presents Legally Blonde

Fabulously fun, the stage-musical version of the 2001 Reese Witherspoon hit is the ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power. The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and still be the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. 7:30 pm. (8 p.m. Friday; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, through April 16).

A Royal (Disco) Ball at Color Factory

Houston's immersive and interactive art destination - and selfie paradise - has opened "A Royal (Disco) Ball." The silent disco room invites guests to step into a royal purple crown room created to celebrate some of the most iconic female Texas artists. Expect a playlist with the best of Selena, Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Lizzo, and more. Dance under the glittery, disco ball sky and get that perfect IG story and reel.

Reeves Art + Design presents Chris Bexar: "Some Images May Be Disturbing" and Max Kremer: "Perfect Day" opening reception

In "Some Images May Be Disturbing," Chris Bexar looks to examine the dynamic relationship between the virtual and physical landscapes. These meticulously planned works resound and resonate with images culled from the fantastical realm of imagination. In "Perfect Day," Max Kremer explores the intricacies of individuality and community through the lens of landscape painting. He suggests that one might just as easily think about the paintings as portraits because they are a commentary on the agency of the land. Through Saturday, April 29. 6 p.m.

Bonus! The highly-anticipated Galápagos Islands exhibit opens at the Houston Zoo. The exhibit is the first of its kind in the world and showcases the legendary island chain near Ecuador. According to the zoo, the exhibit is meant to be an environment that places you in the landscapes and habitats of the Galápagos Islands, which have been described by UNESCO as a "living museum and showcase of evolution" and a "melting pot" of marine species.

The exhibit also features a state-of-the-art habitat for Humboldt penguins, a close relative of the Galápagos penguins.

The Galápagos penguins are protected from leaving their native lands as they are the most endangered penguin species in the world. That's why the Humboldt penguins are representing in their place. Entry to the exhibit is included in general admission.

For the full list of weekend events, visit our partners at Culturemap Houston.