Mother and son identified as shooting victims in Angleton industrial facility, police say

Two people have died after shots were fired at the facility. Authorities say the suspect's wife is a former employee at the company, though his motive is unknown.

ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother and son were identified as the victims who died in a shooting at an industrial facility, according to the Angleton Police Department.

Police say that Darla Murrell, 66, and Devin Murrell, 37, were the two people shot in the 900 block of South Velasco Street and later died at the hospital on Monday.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Bradley Jones, fled the scene.

Jones' wife is a former employee at the facility called Thermal Polymer.

Jones was arrested on Monday near Surfside Beach, where police say he was driving a 2015 silver Chevrolet Silverado.

