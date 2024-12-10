Harris County leaders unanimously approve $4M to expand resources for survivors of domestic violence

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Tuesday, The Harris County Commissioners Court unanimously approved more support for victims of domestic violence.

Three commissioners joined other stakeholders in the community ahead of the vote. They emphasized how big the problem is in our area. Harris County has the highest deadly domestic violence rate in the state.

The proposed $4 million investment would expand resources for survivors of domestic violence.

Community leaders noted Tuesday morning that 75% of people looking to escape a violent relationship are turned away.

This funding is the result of a University of Houston study that looked at the root causes and possible solutions for domestic violence. It's described as a data-informed and proactive investment that will improve access to life-saving services.

According to Harris County Pct. 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones, this grant can potentially reduce the turn-away rate by 10%.

"The Houston Area Women's Center receives 120 calls a day, and we want to make sure survivors only have to call once and that they're not turned away. That's our goal," Emilee Whitehurst, the Houston Area Women's Center CEO, said.

Whitehurst said she believes the grant will help them achieve that goal by funding resources and increasing collaboration between community groups.

Commissioner Briones described the funding as the right step but stressed that it isn't enough.

"Whether it's donations our community can keep making or volunteering, it's going to take all of us. Harris County, we need to come together because we have a serious problem that we need to solve," Briones said.

In November, the Houston Area Women's Center also received a $500,000 grant to renovate its crisis response center and build a new housing complex. The complex will provide a safe place for more than 360 women and children.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911.

You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.

