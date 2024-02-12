Suspect in custody after 2 killed in shooting at Angleton, Texas, industrial facility, officials say

Officials said the 35-year-old suspect's wife is a former employee at the company.

ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been detained, and two people are dead after reports of an active shooter in an Angleton, Texas, industrial facility Monday morning, according to police.

City of Angleton officials said that as of 9 a.m., there was no longer an active shooter, but a large police presence remained in the 900 block of South Velasco Street.

Angleton police said officers received a call of an active shooter at about 8:20 a.m. When they arrived, two victims, believed to be workers at the facility, were reportedly found shot and flown to the hospital. Both victims have since died, according to police.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Bradley Jones, fled the scene. Jones was arrested near Surfside Beach, where police say he was driving a 2015 silver Chevrolet Silverado.

"We are currently checking social media, contacting families, trying to find more information and details about the shooting today," Sgt. Budnick with Angleton police said Monday morning.

Police Chief Lupe Valdez said the shooting happened in an industrial facility named Thermal Polymer. He said the suspect's wife, who has not been identified, is a former employee at the company.

Jones allegedly walked inside the building and held an employee at gunpoint before shooting the two other victims.

There is no known motive for the shooting, and authorities are working to get surveillance video. They will interview the suspect.

The Brazoria County District Attorney arrived at the Angleton Police Department Monday afternoon to work with investigators on search warrants for Jones' home, truck, and cell phone.

Police said the two victims were male and female but would not release any additional information out of respect for their families.

"This is a small community. I am from this community. I love this community. I'm the chief of police here," Valdez said. "And this doesn't happen in our community. However, it did, and it hurts my heart, as I'm sure it hurts everybody else."

Angleton ISD said it went into a "secure" mode following the active shooter threat, sending the following statement:

"Earlier this morning, the City of Angleton reported an active shooter threat in the 900 block of South Velasco, which has since been resolved. Out of an abundance of caution while the threat was active in the city, all Angleton ISD schools went into a "secure" mode, which is one of the safety Standard Response Protocols where a threat or hazard is outside of the school building.

During the "secure," all students and staff were brought into the secure buildings, and outside doors were locked. School continued as normal inside the school building.



Again, all schools went into "secure" as a precautionary safety measure. Students and staff were safe. If you have any questions, please contact your child's principal."

The University of Texas Medical Branch police said it was temporarily monitoring access to its Angleton Danbury Campus as a result of the investigation.

Family assistance was being set up in Angleton Recreation Center.

