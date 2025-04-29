Woman killed, man injured after stabbing inside southeast Houston apartment, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A young woman was found stabbed to death and a man was hospitalized with critical injuries after a bloody discovery inside a southeast Houston apartment.

The incident unfolded Saturday afternoon at an apartment building in the 6500 block of Goforth Street.

By Monday, yellow crime scene tape was still fluttering at the scene, where a warning about unattended cats was taped outside the door leading to Apartment 2. Packages are piling up outside, and neighbors report that police seized the apartment's Ring security camera as part of their investigation.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to the unit just before 4 p.m. after receiving a request for a welfare check. Authorities say the alert came from a friend of the victim's father, who lives overseas in England.

Officers observed blood on the back patio and then entered the apartment when no one answered, HPD said. Inside, they found a 23-year-old woman dead on the kitchen floor, from multiple stab wounds. A man, approximately 40 years old, was found alive but seriously injured in a bedroom and was rushed to the hospital.

Police have not said that they are looking for a suspect.

Neighbors told ABC13 that the two were recent roommates, and that police had been called to the same apartment just 12 hours earlier in response to a reported disturbance. The female victim, whose name has not been publicly released, was reportedly an influencer on TikTok and was scheduled to graduate from nursing school on Sunday, May 4.

An HPD spokesperson emphasized that the investigation remains in its early stages. No suspect description has been provided, and police have not disclosed if the injured man is considered a suspect or victim at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.