Massage therapist in The Woodlands arrested after confessing to sexual assault, deputies say

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A massage therapist in The Woodlands has been arrested for sexually assaulting a client, authorities alleged.
On Aug. 14, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office assigned to The Woodlands Township Patrol Division spoke to the victim who said that she was sexually assaulted during a session at Oasis Massage Spa at 3759 FM 1488.
The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Kirinde Saddhanusari, was taken into custody and subsequently fired from Oasis Massage Spa.
While speaking to detectives in a follow-up interview, Saddhanusari confessed to the alleged crime and admitted to committing similar acts with other customers in the past.
Saddhanusari was transported to the Montgomery County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault. He is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.
Authorities are urging any other victims who have experienced inappropriate sexual contact during their massage session with Saddhanusari to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800, option 3, and refer to Case #24A232867.