Homeowner killed during gunfight with invasion suspects in southwest Houston, police say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed during an apparent home invasion in southwest Houston on Monday, according to police.

A detective told Eyewitness News that they believe the homeowner was being watched elsewhere and then followed to his house on Ludington near Sandpiper Drive.

The Houston Police Department said that at about 10 p.m., two suspects kicked down the back door, and a shootout with the homeowner happened in the garage area.

The homeowner died after being shot multiple times, according to police.

Authorities said his wife, who was upstairs during the home invasion, called 911.

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead at the scene.

At this time, investigators don't have any information about the suspects.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.

