Suspect arrested in shooting death of 34-year-old man in southwest Houston home, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have arrested a man accused of killing a 34-year-old man in a southwest Houston home.

The suspect, Andres Fernandez De La Paz, 36, is charged in the shooting death of the man at 11203 Whittingham Lane at around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Once police arrived at the scene, they found the 34-year-old, whose identity is pending notification to family members by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a Ben Taub hospital, where he was pronounced dead.