Heads up! Here are 4 road projects to watch in The Woodlands area

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- Here are the latest updates regarding ongoing road projects in The Woodlands.

1. Grogans Mill Road and Research Forest Drive turn lane construction

Turn lane improvements at Research Forest Drive and Grogans Mill Road will extend the westbound acceleration lane from southbound Grogans Mill to westbound Research Forest as well as the westbound Research Forest to northbound Grogans Mill. As of April 11, the westbound lane was completed, and work on the eastbound lane was delayed pending the relocation of utility lines, according to engineer John Bleyl. The project is being managed by Montgomery County Precinct 2.

Timeline: January-August

Cost: $240,000

Funding sources: Montgomery County Precinct 2, Texas Department of Transportation

2. Kuykendahl Road and Creekside Green Drive intersection improvement

Harris County Precinct 3 is modifying the northbound and southbound left-turn lane and rebuilding the traffic signal on Kuykendahl Road at Creekside Green Drive. The project will improve driver visibility and make it consistent with other area intersections, according to Precinct 3.

Timeline: Completion in the first quarter of 2023

Cost: $800,000

Funding sources: Harris County Precinct 3

3. David Memorial Drive extension

Right-of-way clearing to extend David Memorial Drive to Hwy. 242 took place in mid-March, when materials were hauled off-site, according to engineer John Bleyl. Bidding for construction on the expansion project was expected to begin in March with construction starting in June, Bleyl said. The project will take about 400 days once work commences.

Timeline: June-TBD

Cost: $6 million

Funding sources: City of Shenandoah, city of Conroe, Montgomery County

4. Robinson Road realignment

Oak Ridge North approved easement agreements with Entergy Texas in January to begin moving utilities to make way for the project to align Robinson Road across Hanna Road. As of April 11, Oak Ridge North officials reported the process was still underway. Delays with Entergy's relocation plans have set the project back to begin in August, according to city officials.

Timeline: August-late 2024

Cost: $6 million

Funding sources: City of Oak Ridge North, Montgomery County Precinct 3

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.

