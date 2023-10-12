Crews battle large fire at apartment complex in north Harris County; No injuries reported

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents woke up to a fire at an apartment complex in north Harris County on Thursday morning.

SkyEye flew over the burning complex, where large clouds of smoke and flames were seen rising from the roof.

The fire started burning around 4:45 a.m. at The Park at Cumberland Apartment Complex at 505 Cypress Station Drive, firefighters said. The flames were under control by about 7 a.m.

The flames were contained to building four. Officials believe there are 14 units in the building.

Video from the scene shows firefighters inside the building's second floor, trying to extinguish the flames.

The Ponderosa Fire Department, Spring Fire Department, and Harris County Fire Marshal's Office were among the agencies that responded to the scene.

Authorities said everyone managed to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

Ponderosa Fire Chief Fred Windisch explained that the building's roof caused difficulty for fighters at the scene. He said the buildings had flat roofs many years ago. Since then, hip roofs were placed on top of them.

"It hinders our attack to where we literally have to wait until the built-up roof fails, and then it goes into the attic. So we can only do so much during that initial time period, and the fire continues to grow," he said.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the fire marshal's office. Windisch said it appears the fire started in a downstairs unit and went straight up. He believes the unit where the fire started was occupied.

ABC13 spoke to residents at the complex, who said another fire burned in building six just a few months ago.

The Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced.

