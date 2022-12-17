1 killed, 3 injured during shooting outside club in Houston's Third Ward, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting at a club in Houston's Third Ward left one person dead, and three others injured Saturday morning, police said.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to the shooting at Oak Club on Southmore Boulevard near Live Oak at about 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a large chaotic crowd with several "disturbances" happening, police said.

Investigators said there was an argument inside the club between a man and woman that ended up spilling outside.

Police said they don't know much about the suspects but believe multiple people fired shots.

"We do know we have multiple shooters," HPD Commander Caroleta Johnson said.

One man, between 20 and 30 years old, was shot and killed at the scene, according to police.

Two other men and a woman were transported to Ben Taub Hospital in stable condition.

HPD said both men were shot in the leg area, and the woman was shot in her neck.

Investigators said they were able to interview some witnesses but that a lot of people left the scene without speaking to police.

Surveillance video is being investigated, but police said they hope to find more from witnesses that might help them piece all of this together.