ABC13 town hall to focus on power and influence of Latina voters

LULAC and Houston Councilmember Robert Gallegos are fighting a proposed redistricting map that they argue threatens the Latino and Hispanic voice.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Inflation. Gun violence. Jobs. Health care.

In a year with so much at stake, Latinas are just days away from playing an influential role in deciding elections for Texas governor, Congress, and a slew of judicial races, including Harris County judge, where voters will decide between two Latinas: incumbent Democrat Lina Hidalgo or her Republican rival, Alex Mealer.

Eyewitness News reporter Daniela Hurtado is gathering experts for a town hall Thursday, Oct. 20 (7 - 8 p.m. CDT), highlighting the supersized role Latin and Hispanic women are expected to play during the 2022 midterm elections.

After a record-breaking year for Hispanic turnout in 2018, NALEO predicts nearly 1 in 10 voters nationally in November will be of Latin or Hispanic background, with at least 11.6 million casting ballots by the end of Election Day.

That would be a 71.4% increase in Latin votes over the 2014 midterms.

But it's the Latinas who take the lion's share of the vote within the community, many of them younger, turning out to the polls in larger numbers than Latin men.

While safety and security are front of mind, a national poll by UnidosUS and Mi Familia Vota found, for the first time, abortion among the top 5 issues for Latina voters.

Of those polled, 70% said they believe abortion should remain legal, no matter what their own personal beliefs are on the issue.

Among the most competitive U.S. House districts for Latin and Hispanic voters, two are right here in Houston: Texas' 7th congressional district, held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, and the 22nd congressional district, held by Republican U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls.

