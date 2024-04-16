Chevron Championship, Ladies Professional Golf Association's first major, hits The Woodlands

ABC13 talks with LPGA VP of Tournament Business about the Chevron Championship (April 17-21, The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the biggest events in women's sports takes center stage this week in the Houston area.

The Chevron Championship, the first major of The Ladies Professional Golf Association season, returns to The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands from April 17 to April 21.

It does so with the largest purse in tournament history - $5.2 million - and a star-studded field of major winners, riding a crest of popularity in women's sports.

Casey Ceman, LPGA VP of Tournament Business, was enthusiastic about the field during an interview with ABC13.

"This is one of the best fields in all of golf. You don't often see this caliber of group of players come together. There's been a big wave in the women's sports business, and the LPGA has really embraced it. We're going to be playing for over $120 million across the Tour this year, so you can see the growth that's happened over the past few years. Being on network television also, the players deserve this world-class platform," Ceman said.

Formerly the Dinah Shore, the Chevron Classic moved to The Woodlands in 2023 and, like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, is the only major on the LPGA tour to happen at the same course each year.

This year's field features 38 of the top 40 ranked players in the world, 34 major champions, and 40 Olympians - all vying for the right to lift the Dinah Shore Trophy on Sunday afternoon.

All eyes will be on two Americans at the top: World No. 1 Nelly Korda, winner of four straight LPGA starts, and defending champion, 2023 Rolex Player of the Year and No. 2 ranked Lilia Vu.

"With Nelly winning four events in a row, everyone is talking about her. We know we have the talent and personalities that people really want to see," Ceman said.

The tournament opens to the public on Wednesday, where fans can watch the final practice rounds in a relaxed setting. Tournament play begins on Thursday. Fans can purchase tickets to The Chevron Championship or view details on ticket options at SeatGeek.com.

Adult general admission tickets start at $25, and kids aged 17 and under are free with an adult ticket.

From the Chevron Championship: The competition on the course is sure to create unforgettable moments and unbelievable shots as players put everything on the line to chase a major championship, but The Chevron Championship will also feature a wide range of activities outside the ropes to entertain and educate spectators of all ages.

From swing simulators and lessons from certified LPGA pros to autographs and photo opportunities, STEM-inspired opportunities to design golf shoes, and LPGA-inspired food and drinks, The Chevron Championship truly offers something for everyone.

For updates on this story, follow Jonathan Bruce on Facebook, X and Instagram.