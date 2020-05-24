Sports

Houston golfer says ABC's Holey Moley II is packed with fire and more

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Chelsea Kinard has the opportunity of a lifetime this summer, as she will be a contestant on ABC's 'Holey Moley,' a show you can see on ABC13 on Thursday nights.

Kinard is a former pro golfer but because of 'Holey Moley,' she sees golf through a different lens.

She tells ABC13 she was born to play golf because her mother went into labor on the golf course.

Kinard started playing when she was 3 years old. She played in high school, college, and played professionally on several tours. 'Holey Moley' though was a completely different experience.

"There is no advice that I could give any future contestant to get them prepared because it is a roller-coaster ride," Kinard said. "It's an adventure park, it is gut-checks, it's cold water, electrocution, being set on fire, it is so extreme. There is just no description that can put exactly what 'Holey Moley' season two is."
