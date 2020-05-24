HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Chelsea Kinard has the opportunity of a lifetime this summer, as she will be a contestant on ABC's 'Holey Moley,' a show you can see on ABC13 on Thursday nights.
Kinard is a former pro golfer but because of 'Holey Moley,' she sees golf through a different lens.
She tells ABC13 she was born to play golf because her mother went into labor on the golf course.
Kinard started playing when she was 3 years old. She played in high school, college, and played professionally on several tours. 'Holey Moley' though was a completely different experience.
"There is no advice that I could give any future contestant to get them prepared because it is a roller-coaster ride," Kinard said. "It's an adventure park, it is gut-checks, it's cold water, electrocution, being set on fire, it is so extreme. There is just no description that can put exactly what 'Holey Moley' season two is."
Houston golfer says ABC's Holey Moley II is packed with fire and more
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News