Local Houston charities to benefit from golf shot worth $1 million at LPGA

South Korean golfer In Gee Chun hit the shot in the 17th hole of the 3rd round in the LPGA Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A spectacular hole-in-one shot just brought thousands of dollars to Houston area youth, thanks to an LPGA competitor.

On Saturday, In Gee Chun of South Korea recorded a hole-in-one on the 17th hole of the 3rd round of the LPGA Chevron Championship at the Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands. It turns out the shot was worth $1,000,000.

Chevron, the title sponsor of the LPGA's first major of the year, pledged to donate $1,000,000 for the tournament's first hole-in-one. A tournament official told ABC13 the money will go to its nine diversity, inclusion, and education partners.

One of those beneficiaries set to receive what's expected to be a six-figure donation is Girls Golf of Greater Houston, one of the featured partners for Saturday's third round.

"It's definitely a game changer," Brian Ladet, the First Tee-Greater Houston executive director, said.

Girls Golf of Greater Houston is a branch of First Tee - Greater Houston, which serves nearly 2,000 young golfers within the area.

"This will give us the tools to reach more young ladies here in our community, exposing them to the great game of golf," Ladet added.

"We will be able to expose them to potential future career opportunities in whatever industry they decide to pursue. This donation will also go towards access, additional instruction, and equipment. Just a lot of possibilities that that could happen with this, and we're extremely excited."

Other Chevron partners expected to receive hefty donations include NSBE, Techbridge, Fab Foundation, KPMG Foundation, LPGA Foundation, Catalyst, Brothers in Arms, and Women in Golf Foundation.

Chevron took over sponsorship of the tournament and moved it from the California desert to The Woodlands for 2023.

The company, which has more than 8,000 employees in Houston, also will donate $10,000 for each birdie on the 17th hole throughout the tournament. There were 55 birdies on the 17th at the end of the third round.

