PVAMU student-run television organization captures sights and sounds from Chevron Championship

"I feel like it's an opportunity and a showcase to these golf fans what an HBCU can do," a PVAMU student told ABC13. More than 20 students help produce seven hours of live TV from the Chevron Championship.

"I feel like it's an opportunity and a showcase to these golf fans what an HBCU can do," a PVAMU student told ABC13. More than 20 students help produce seven hours of live TV from the Chevron Championship.

"I feel like it's an opportunity and a showcase to these golf fans what an HBCU can do," a PVAMU student told ABC13. More than 20 students help produce seven hours of live TV from the Chevron Championship.

"I feel like it's an opportunity and a showcase to these golf fans what an HBCU can do," a PVAMU student told ABC13. More than 20 students help produce seven hours of live TV from the Chevron Championship.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- As more than 130 of the best golfers on the planet play at Carlton Woods in the first LPGA major tournament of the season, local college students are there to bring the sights and sounds.

Through a partnership between the LPGA Tour and Prairie View A &M University, KPVU - Prairie View's student television station - is doing seven hours of live broadcasts daily from the Chevron Championship. It's an incredible opportunity for the LPGA Tour to link up with a prestigious historically Black university and grow the game. The crew of more than 20 students has a set and multiple places to capture and edit content.

SEE ALSO: Chevron Championship, Ladies Professional Golf Association's first major, hits The Woodlands

ABC13 visited with Dorian Waller, who is a Fort Bend ISD product and the student running this activation, about this experience.

"I feel like it's an opportunity and a showcase to these golf fans what an HBCU can do," Waller, a graduating PVAMU senior who will enroll in a graduate program at Arizona State's Walter Cronkite School later this year, told ABC13. "They see us out here, they see us focused, they see us working, they see us doing our jobs. That sheds good light on us and Prairie View A &M University as a whole."

"We want to do Super Bowls, we want to do All-Star Games, we want to have our students in every part of multimedia that's possible because we have great students," PVAMU professor Hakeem Harris added.

The students are waking up at 5:30 a.m. in order to make it to The Woodlands by 8:15 a.m. each day.

For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, X and Instagram.