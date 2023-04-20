Thanks to a first-of-its-kind service, golfers do not have to choose between work or family when traveling coast-to-coast and internationally to play in LPGA Tour events.

'It's just been a blessing': LPGA assists working mothers at Chevron Championship in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Stacy Lewis, a former star of The Woodlands High School, is sleeping at her parents' house this week as The Chevron Championship is being held in her hometown.

The championship is one of five major tournaments on the LPGA Tour. While former champions like Lewis, sleeping at their parents' place is rare. Ensuring mothers and children are together is a pillar for the LPGA Tour.

"Being a mom on tour is such a blessing," two-time Chevron Championship winner Brittany Lincicome admitted to ABC13 Wednesday. "I'm bummed I waited so long to do it. It's so rewarding. It's so exciting. I love to see their smiling faces after a round. It's very rewarding for sure."

Brittany is the proud mother of two little girls, Emery and Sophia. Lewis is also a mom, giving birth to her daughter Chesnee back in 2018.

Thanks to a first-of-its-kind service, golfers do not have to choose between work or family when traveling coast-to-coast and internationally to play in LPGA Tour events. The LPGA was the first pro sports organization to provide a free, traveling daycare.

Sponsored by Smuckers, it's on-site at every event, including this week in The Woodlands for the Chevron Championship.

"Without it, honestly, I don't know if I'd still be playing golf right now," Lewis revealed. "My daughter absolutely loves going. It's the same women every single week. They help you at all hours, too. I've been on the road, and Chessnee has gotten sick - and they'll come to help me at dinner time."

"I don't have to pack all the toys or strollers," Lincicome noted. "We have all that on-site every week. They even have pack-n-plays we can borrow. It's great not having to choose between a career and becoming a mom. It's just been a blessing. It's been awesome to do what I love and know my girls are still taken care of."

