Maleah Davis' family says they're angry suspect hasn't been charged with murder

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Derion Vence, the suspect in the disappearance and death of 4-year-old Maleah Davis, is now facing a new charge in the case.

Monday, Vence was charged with causing injury to a child/serious bodily injury. Wednesday, he was supposed to be in court answering to that charge, but his hearing was reset.

After reviewing all of the evidence, including the autopsy results, prosecutors determined there was sufficient evidence to charge Vence with intentionally and knowingly causing seriously bodily injury to a child younger than 15 years of age.

This comes after he was indicted by a grand jury last month.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office announced the indictment against Vence on a count of tampering with evidence, namely a corpse. This is the same count that prosecutors charged Vence with on May 11.

Maleah's family, on her biological father's side, were in court Wednesday.

Tamisha Mendoza, a cousin, says they're angry Vence hasn't been charged with murder. Mendoza believes Brittany Bowers, Maleah's mother, should face charges too.

"You left her in that apartment for however many days until you figured out how to move my little cousin and then threw her on the side of the highway like she was trash," Mendoza said outside the courtroom. "You knew what you were doing. That was murder. Period. Murder."

The injury to a child charge is a first-degree felony. If found guilty, Vence could face up to life in prison. His previous charge of tampering with a corpse is a second-degree felony that carries a penalty of two to 20 years in prison. Additional charges are also still possible.

Prosecutors declined to comment on the case after court Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Harris County District Attorney's Office said a murder charge carries the same penalty of life in prison, but prosecutors would have to prove Vence intended to kill Maleah.

Bowens responded to Vence's new charge, saying, "It's not fair to Maleah. At this point I want to know what happened to my daughter. The fact that he went through a great extent to cover himself is unbelievable. It's not enough. These charges aren't enough. But I have faith justice will prevail. Maleah, we love you forever."

The state earlier this month filed a motion for a protective order on medical records Vence's defense team requested. Court documents show the defense is seeking medical records from two hospitals, including Sugar Land Methodist, where the suspect made his original claim of being attacked. The defense is also seeking Maleah's medical records from Texas Children's and West Houston hospitals.

Last month, medical examiners ruled Maleah's death was the result of "homicidal violence," although, the exact method was not disclosed.

After the ruling was released, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said its investigation is continuing and that "all evidence will ultimately be presented to a grand jury to determine what charges are appropriate."

SEE ALSO: 'I ain't no killer': Derion Vence denies killing Maleah Davis

Investigators believe Vence was the last person to see the girl alive. Crews spent nearly the entire month of May to find the girl after Vence reported her missing.

But a week after making that report, Vence was arrested, and later while behind bars, indicated to community activist Quanell X that the girl's body was dumped in Arkansas.

Maleah's remains were found in a trash bag along a highway on May 31.

The Arkansas State Highway Commission voted to rename the bridge close to where Maleah's remains were found in her honor.

The Red Lake Road overpass on I-30 will be renamed the 'Maleah Davis Memorial Bridge.'

