Super Feast to give away 20,000 Thanksgiving meals in downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly half of the people in need of food this year have never needed help feeding their families before, but the coronavirus pandemic has caused them financial hardship. So, this year's Super Feast looked to bring some holiday cheer by serving 20,000 free meals at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
This year, instead of getting off and waiting in line with hundreds of people for food already prepared, Super Feast will have families drive up or walk up to get a whole turkey, a ham and some canned food so they can go home and cook themselves.
For those that are driving, it is advised to enter on Walker Street to pick up a basket of food, and exit on Dallas Street.
For those walking up, the pick up location is on Avenida De Las Americas.
Super Feast was still receiving turkey donations as late as Wednesday.
"So many people have been affected in ways that we can't even imagine by the pandemic, whether they've lost their jobs, or in danger of losing housing or have even lost loved ones," said Stephanie Lewis, a City Wide Club member. "So, we're trying to make sure that everyone has not only a happy holiday but hopefully enough food to last a few days."
About 50,000 people usually eat a Thanksgiving meal at the feast, and for the first time, the team isn't sure they'll have enough food to serve everyone.
The team said they are thankful to the people who donated turkeys and sides.
