What are Houston's top health officials and leaders doing for Thanksgiving?

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What are some of Houston's top health officials and city leaders doing for Thanksgiving? How do they plan on staying safe from COVID-19?

During a briefing on the city's coronavirus response on Monday, ABC13 reporter Steven Romo asked this question.

The COVID-19 positivity rate is at 8.8% this week, up from 7.9% last week, said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

In Houston and Harris County, the number of COVID-19 cases currently surpasses 180,000 and the number of deaths is just under 3,000.

For families who want to celebrate with loved ones, experts recommend planning activities over video chat. If anyone is inviting guests to their home, authorities suggest eating outside when possible and using safety measures like face masks and physical distancing.

CDC updates Thanksgiving guidance, recommends that Americans do not travel
The agency recommends that Americans celebrate the holiday at home with the people they live with.



Tips for preparing a smaller and cheaper pandemic-style Thanksgiving dinner
Making a traditional Thanksgiving meal for the first time and don't have a lot of cash? ABC13's Jeff Ehling has got some tips for you!



First-time Thanksgiving cook? Advice on turkey thawing, leftover storing and other ways to avoid disaster
Christopher Clem from Butterball Turkey has some tips on how to make the perfect turkey for Thanksgiving.



Restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals to go so you can avoid cooking this season
For many families, it's a time-honored tradition to get crafty with leftovers in the days following a big holiday meal, but leftovers don't last forever. Here's what to know about leftover food safety.

