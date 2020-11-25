What are Houston's top health officials and leaders doing for Thanksgiving?

WATCH CITY LEADERS SHARE THEIR THANKSGIVING DAY PLANS IN THE VIDEO ABOVE.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What are some of Houston's top health officials and city leaders doing for Thanksgiving? How do they plan on staying safe from COVID-19?During a briefing on the city's coronavirus response on Monday, ABC13 reporter Steven Romo asked this question.The COVID-19 positivity rate is at 8.8% this week, up from 7.9% last week, said Mayor Sylvester Turner.In Houston and Harris County, the number of COVID-19 cases currently surpasses 180,000 and the number of deaths is just under 3,000.For families who want to celebrate with loved ones, experts recommend planning activities over video chat. If anyone is inviting guests to their home, authorities suggest eating outside when possible and using safety measures like face masks and physical distancing.