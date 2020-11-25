Constables give away thousands of turkeys ahead for Thanksgiving

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cars lined up for hours Wednesday morning outside of the Compean Funeral Home on Houston's southeast side for a free turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving."It's a real blessing, especially with this ongoing pandemic," said Enrique Perez, who believes the turkey he received will feed his family of six."Places like this that give them out, it's just very good," Josephina Godinez said.Volunteers with Campeon Funeral Home and the Harris County Precinct 6 Constables Office were at the funeral home on Broadway to pass out the turkeys."We're pleased to be able to help so many families out," said the owner of Campeon Funeral Home, Gregory Campeon.The constables had 1,000 turkeys to give away. They also had to open the lines early because so many people were in line to receive turkeys."Look at all these wonderful volunteers that are helping out because they want to give back to their community. That's what it's about. It's about giving thanks, it's about being grateful, and it's about being kind to one another," said Precinct 6 Constable Sylvia Trevino. "Our community is very grateful for all of this. I followed the line and it goes past Highway 225."The funeral home does this each year, but Campeon said this year it's needed now more than ever."It has been a tough year, but we're looking forward to getting past this, and I hope everyone stays safe," he added.For those getting a turkey, they couldn't be more grateful."I think everybody has gone through difficult times, and I'm just so glad I'm able to come here and get a turkey," Godinez said.