What to do to prepare your pantry and fridge in case of power outage during freeze

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We've got another night of a hard freeze. ERCOT is confident that the lights will remain on for customers, but if you do lose power, here are some things you can do to protect your food up to a certain point.

According to the USDA, make sure to put meat on one side of your freezer. This prevents cross-contamination when things begin to thaw.

If you have any perishable foods that have been in the fridge above 40 degrees for two hours or more, throw them out.

But what about the food that has been in the fridge and still seems OK, and you're not sure about it? Never taste your food. If you have any doubts about it, throw it out. Every year, about one in every six people become ill from some food-borne disease.