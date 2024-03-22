'Rooted in Community': Target Hunger celebrates 35 years of offering Houstonians food assistance

One of Houston's largest non-profits, Target Hunger, is celebrating 35 years of providing help for those who are food insecure.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A local organization that aims to end hunger in Houston is celebrating 35 years of assisting friends and neighbors in need.

Shala Walker and Sandra Wicoff with Target Hunger spoke with Eyewitness News about how the non-profit has grown over three-and-a-half decades.

According to their website, "Target Hunger is one of Houston's largest non-profit organizations providing direct food assistance to food insecure children, families, and seniors who face the risk of going hungry every day. In 2023, Target Hunger distributed food to over 21,500 individuals representing nearly 8,400 households."

The "Rooted in Community" theme for their April 5 gala celebrates their recent purchase of land in the community and the work they've done to alleviate hunger.

Tickets and tables are still available for purchase on their website.

