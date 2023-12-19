TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites recalled over possible plastic contamination

Approximately 26,550 pounds of frozen TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites products have been recalled due to possible contamination with "clear, hard plastic," the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

"The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints reporting that clear, hard plastic was found under the breading of the boneless chicken bites," according to the recall announced Friday.

Simmons Prepared Foods issued the recall on its 15-ounce cartons of Honey BBQ flavor chicken bites that were produced on Oct. 3 by the Arkansas-based food manufacturer.

The recalled products bear the lot code KL3K03 and have a Best By date of Dec. 26, 2024, located on the side of the carton. The items also have an establishment number "P-20287" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no reports of injury or illness due to consumption of the chicken bites.

Those concerned about illness or an injury are encouraged to contact a health care provider.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the agency said in the recall notice.

Click here to see the full product label images and details.

Simmons Prepared Foods did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.